Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys On Holding AG, Wells Fargo, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Deutsche Bank AG, The AZEK Co Inc, Moderna Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys On Holding AG, Wells Fargo, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, European Wax Center Inc, sells Deutsche Bank AG, The AZEK Co Inc, Moderna Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hodges Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 46,312 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 1,219,378 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 242,656 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,823,371 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 1,014,602 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 387,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 284,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 203,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 378,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 167,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 841.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 341,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 93.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 209,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 70,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 99.67%. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 121,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc by 92.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.3 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 585,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 959,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.08.