Compass Financial Group, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

Investment company Compass Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Compass Financial Group, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,829 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 62,161 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 45,883 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 217,560 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.83%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 210,618 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

Compass Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 191.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 217,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.



