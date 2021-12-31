Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Towerview Llc Buys Chain Bridge I, Corning Inc, StealthGas Inc, Sells SPX FLOW Inc, Redwire Corp

insider
1 minutes ago
New York, NY, based Investment company Towerview Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chain Bridge I, Corning Inc, StealthGas Inc, Intel Corp, Lands' End Inc, sells SPX FLOW Inc, Redwire Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerview Llc. As of 2021Q4, Towerview Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWERVIEW LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerview+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWERVIEW LLC
  1. Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,815,000 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,161,144 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (TMKR) - 1,275,047 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
  4. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 900,634 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Chain Bridge I (CBRGU)

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Chain Bridge I. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 643,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP)

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Imperial Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.725100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 395,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 193.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: StealthGas Inc (GASS)

Towerview Llc added to a holding in StealthGas Inc by 167.64%. The purchase prices were between $2.11 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,345,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lands' End Inc (LE)

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Lands' End Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Cantaloupe Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.



