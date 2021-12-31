Towerview Llc Buys Chain Bridge I, Corning Inc, StealthGas Inc, Sells SPX FLOW Inc, Redwire Corp

New Purchases: CBRGU, INTC, IMPP,

CBRGU, INTC, IMPP, Added Positions: GLW, GASS, LE, CTLP, TMKR, BNED, DISCK,

GLW, GASS, LE, CTLP, TMKR, BNED, DISCK, Reduced Positions: RDW,

RDW, Sold Out: FLOW,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chain Bridge I, Corning Inc, StealthGas Inc, Intel Corp, Lands' End Inc, sells SPX FLOW Inc, Redwire Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerview Llc. As of 2021Q4, Towerview Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWERVIEW LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerview+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,815,000 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio. Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,161,144 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (TMKR) - 1,275,047 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 900,634 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 900,634 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Chain Bridge I. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 643,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Imperial Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.725100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 395,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 193.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in StealthGas Inc by 167.64%. The purchase prices were between $2.11 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,345,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Lands' End Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Cantaloupe Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.