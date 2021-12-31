Doliver Advisors, Lp Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, USA, SE, ZG, LVS, ERIC, QQQX, ATVI, BTZ, MSFT, BIGC, CPT, CCI, FCX,

ABNB, USA, SE, ZG, LVS, ERIC, QQQX, ATVI, BTZ, MSFT, BIGC, CPT, CCI, FCX, Added Positions: SH, VUG, SDY, IUSG, CHTR, PYPL, DIS, ARKK, VT, MDT, V, JPM, GGN, BKNG, GTLS, PCF, CRM, T, SBUX, INTC, EPD, SONY, CRSP, MPLX, VFC, HON, SMG, NOG, WOLF, BA, IEMG, CCL, WMT, AMGN, FDX, ETN, ECF, BSM, ET, BMY, IBM,

SH, VUG, SDY, IUSG, CHTR, PYPL, DIS, ARKK, VT, MDT, V, JPM, GGN, BKNG, GTLS, PCF, CRM, T, SBUX, INTC, EPD, SONY, CRSP, MPLX, VFC, HON, SMG, NOG, WOLF, BA, IEMG, CCL, WMT, AMGN, FDX, ETN, ECF, BSM, ET, BMY, IBM, Reduced Positions: XOM, NFLX, PG, AAPL, JD, UNH, AMZN, NVDA, HD, WFC, CMCSA, TMO, ACN, ABBV, ABT, CVS, ISRG, SPY, NOW, GLD, ADBE, BLK, VIG, MA, SCHD, EA, CVX, K, MRK, KO, AVGO, MASI, OPEN, IBTX, STNE, PM, SPOT, LMT, APA, PRU, MTN, BABA, FSLR, DVN, BCX, MCD, GOOG, USB, JNJ, PRLB, LOW, CSQ, BMO, LYV, EOG, VMW, TXN, VLO, SO, UBER, AXP, CME, DUK, BIDU, RTX, BODY, CNP, SPLK, PAA, GSBD, DE, SLV, DISCA, DAL,

XOM, NFLX, PG, AAPL, JD, UNH, AMZN, NVDA, HD, WFC, CMCSA, TMO, ACN, ABBV, ABT, CVS, ISRG, SPY, NOW, GLD, ADBE, BLK, VIG, MA, SCHD, EA, CVX, K, MRK, KO, AVGO, MASI, OPEN, IBTX, STNE, PM, SPOT, LMT, APA, PRU, MTN, BABA, FSLR, DVN, BCX, MCD, GOOG, USB, JNJ, PRLB, LOW, CSQ, BMO, LYV, EOG, VMW, TXN, VLO, SO, UBER, AXP, CME, DUK, BIDU, RTX, BODY, CNP, SPLK, PAA, GSBD, DE, SLV, DISCA, DAL, Sold Out: BND, AGG, PEP, PFE, VTI, GVIP, MOAT, QQQ, ASG, ADX, HNDL, DGRO, DIA, NOBL, IWM, VYM, BLOK, AWP, MDLZ, CCD, IWD, CHW, UPS, TWTR, IJR, RNP, MPC, GOOGL, ACWI, BGS, TBT, GAB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Airbnb Inc, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Netflix Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doliver Advisors, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Doliver Advisors, Lp owns 152 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doliver+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,252,776 shares, 32.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 497,864 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,095 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 511,764 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1842.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,000 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $157.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 106,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1842.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 511,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 343.79%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 690.74%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $610.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 74.19%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The sale prices were between $96.93 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $102.03.