Doliver Advisors, Lp Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Netflix Inc

Investment company Doliver Advisors, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Airbnb Inc, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Netflix Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doliver Advisors, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Doliver Advisors, Lp owns 152 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doliver+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,252,776 shares, 32.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 497,864 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,095 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 511,764 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1842.92%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,000 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $157.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 106,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Doliver Advisors, Lp initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1842.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 511,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 343.79%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 690.74%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $610.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Doliver Advisors, Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 74.19%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)

Doliver Advisors, Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The sale prices were between $96.93 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $102.03.



