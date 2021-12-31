Earnest Partners Llc Buys Box Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, AAR Corp, Sells Catalent Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Welbilt Inc

New Purchases: AIR, TWNK, LITE, SRE, IWV, KRG, LYFT, MRO, PLTR, SE, IUSV, SNOW, TMX, TNL, UPS, U, VBR, VSCO, VST, XEL, DAL, APD, BX, BAMR, BIPC, CZR, CHDN, NET, COLB, IWB, DLR, DASH, DKNG, ENPH, EQIX, FE, GLOB, MOMO,

AIR, TWNK, LITE, SRE, IWV, KRG, LYFT, MRO, PLTR, SE, IUSV, SNOW, TMX, TNL, UPS, U, VBR, VSCO, VST, XEL, DAL, APD, BX, BAMR, BIPC, CZR, CHDN, NET, COLB, IWB, DLR, DASH, DKNG, ENPH, EQIX, FE, GLOB, MOMO, Added Positions: BOX, RGA, CTRA, PNFP, WWD, TTGT, DIOD, BIO, BR, PENN, EGP, CCL, HPP, BIDU, CRUS, CDK, NOV, COLD, IWN, BOOM, FBK, AKAM, TSM, XP, BMTC, CBRL, WSBC, ANSS, SWCH, OSUR, JACK, IWM, CF, DGII, VXF, AOS, KE, CNC, SYNH, ALB, HOLX, HCKT, BKI, AIN, CBRE, AROC, STL, EMN, RSG, RIO, RCL, SBAC, SNA, SON, SRCL, ARW, VTI, WEC, WB, AEIS, IWS, CBT, BXP, BWA, MYGN, HII, MPW, KEY, IWR, DHI, TSLA, DUK, UBS, UFCS, VLO, MCHI, VMW, CARR, GLPI, ESS, ERIC, INDA, ERUS, OTIS, IJJ, ITUB, SHOP, MRNA, RS, O, PPG, NXPI, OKE, PTON,

BOX, RGA, CTRA, PNFP, WWD, TTGT, DIOD, BIO, BR, PENN, EGP, CCL, HPP, BIDU, CRUS, CDK, NOV, COLD, IWN, BOOM, FBK, AKAM, TSM, XP, BMTC, CBRL, WSBC, ANSS, SWCH, OSUR, JACK, IWM, CF, DGII, VXF, AOS, KE, CNC, SYNH, ALB, HOLX, HCKT, BKI, AIN, CBRE, AROC, STL, EMN, RSG, RIO, RCL, SBAC, SNA, SON, SRCL, ARW, VTI, WEC, WB, AEIS, IWS, CBT, BXP, BWA, MYGN, HII, MPW, KEY, IWR, DHI, TSLA, DUK, UBS, UFCS, VLO, MCHI, VMW, CARR, GLPI, ESS, ERIC, INDA, ERUS, OTIS, IJJ, ITUB, SHOP, MRNA, RS, O, PPG, NXPI, OKE, PTON, Reduced Positions: CTLT, TDY, DLTR, ENTG, WBT, MOH, CCMP, AMAT, CWST, COHR, CNMD, MD, HLI, MPWR, SMG, STAG, SF, TKR, EFSC, FRME, MANT, PSN, PLXS, SABR, UBSI, CLB, EQNR, ICLR, ICE, SSB, SNPS, ASX, BBD, CRL, OFC, RE, FELE, GATX, HDB, IBN, EEM, MGA, VIVO, NVS, ON, PBR, QSR, R, XLNX, ATVI, A, ARE, ANTM, ADSK, CIB, CHKP, CSX, CMI, DE, EBS, ENS, FLEX, HTLF, INTU, KEYS, LFUS, MAS, MS, NSC, PGR, SQM, SLB, SEE, SCS, SYY, TJX, TRMK, UNP, UNH, DIS, AYI, AFL, AL, GOOG, ABEV, AMT, ABC, AAPL, AZN, ADP, AVT, BTG, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BAM, CNQ, CVX, CB, CMCSA, CLR, GLW, XRAY, FANG, DOV, EC, EW, EOG, EXC, EXPD, XOM, FDS, FCX, GD, GILD, GS, HON, HUM, IBM, INTC, ISRG, QAT, KSA, EWT, JXN, JD, JPM, KMB, KR, MUR, NTES, NIO, OXY, PKG, PEP, PG, PLD, RTX, SPGI, ST, SO, SYF, TMO, TRV, TGI,

CTLT, TDY, DLTR, ENTG, WBT, MOH, CCMP, AMAT, CWST, COHR, CNMD, MD, HLI, MPWR, SMG, STAG, SF, TKR, EFSC, FRME, MANT, PSN, PLXS, SABR, UBSI, CLB, EQNR, ICLR, ICE, SSB, SNPS, ASX, BBD, CRL, OFC, RE, FELE, GATX, HDB, IBN, EEM, MGA, VIVO, NVS, ON, PBR, QSR, R, XLNX, ATVI, A, ARE, ANTM, ADSK, CIB, CHKP, CSX, CMI, DE, EBS, ENS, FLEX, HTLF, INTU, KEYS, LFUS, MAS, MS, NSC, PGR, SQM, SLB, SEE, SCS, SYY, TJX, TRMK, UNP, UNH, DIS, AYI, AFL, AL, GOOG, ABEV, AMT, ABC, AAPL, AZN, ADP, AVT, BTG, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BAM, CNQ, CVX, CB, CMCSA, CLR, GLW, XRAY, FANG, DOV, EC, EW, EOG, EXC, EXPD, XOM, FDS, FCX, GD, GILD, GS, HON, HUM, IBM, INTC, ISRG, QAT, KSA, EWT, JXN, JD, JPM, KMB, KR, MUR, NTES, NIO, OXY, PKG, PEP, PG, PLD, RTX, SPGI, ST, SO, SYF, TMO, TRV, TGI, Sold Out: DTE, KD, LYLT, WTRG, WMB, VER, UFS, TTM, RPAI, LIN, PEG, MAA, LVS, KSU, HRC, HLT, BGNE, D, CXP, COP, BABA, ASH, XLRN, TTMI, STLD, SLGN, QADB, QADA, DSPG, CONE, CNBKA,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Box Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, AAR Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Hostess Brands Inc, sells Catalent Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Welbilt Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Earnest Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Earnest Partners Llc owns 1196 stocks with a total value of $17.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EARNEST PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/earnest+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 3,573,806 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 3,215,836 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 6,987,640 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% CMC Materials Inc (CCMP) - 1,550,593 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 4,056,834 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,465,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,306,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 92 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Box Inc by 245.54%. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,460,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,082,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 180018.27%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,020,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 337509.23%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $98.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 219,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Woodward Inc by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 748,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in TechTarget Inc by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 310,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4.

Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Catalent Inc by 22.2%. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 1,979,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 83.17%. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 97,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 88.19%. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 183,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.26%. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 343,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Coherent Inc by 28.6%. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $255.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 114,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.34%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 32,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.