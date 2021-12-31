Earnest Partners Llc Buys Box Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, AAR Corp, Sells Catalent Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Welbilt Inc

- New Purchases: AIR, TWNK, LITE, SRE, IWV, KRG, LYFT, MRO, PLTR, SE, IUSV, SNOW, TMX, TNL, UPS, U, VBR, VSCO, VST, XEL, DAL, APD, BX, BAMR, BIPC, CZR, CHDN, NET, COLB, IWB, DLR, DASH, DKNG, ENPH, EQIX, FE, GLOB, MOMO,
- Added Positions: BOX, RGA, CTRA, PNFP, WWD, TTGT, DIOD, BIO, BR, PENN, EGP, CCL, HPP, BIDU, CRUS, CDK, NOV, COLD, IWN, BOOM, FBK, AKAM, TSM, XP, BMTC, CBRL, WSBC, ANSS, SWCH, OSUR, JACK, IWM, CF, DGII, VXF, AOS, KE, CNC, SYNH, ALB, HOLX, HCKT, BKI, AIN, CBRE, AROC, STL, EMN, RSG, RIO, RCL, SBAC, SNA, SON, SRCL, ARW, VTI, WEC, WB, AEIS, IWS, CBT, BXP, BWA, MYGN, HII, MPW, KEY, IWR, DHI, TSLA, DUK, UBS, UFCS, VLO, MCHI, VMW, CARR, GLPI, ESS, ERIC, INDA, ERUS, OTIS, IJJ, ITUB, SHOP, MRNA, RS, O, PPG, NXPI, OKE, PTON,
- Reduced Positions: CTLT, TDY, DLTR, ENTG, WBT, MOH, CCMP, AMAT, CWST, COHR, CNMD, MD, HLI, MPWR, SMG, STAG, SF, TKR, EFSC, FRME, MANT, PSN, PLXS, SABR, UBSI, CLB, EQNR, ICLR, ICE, SSB, SNPS, ASX, BBD, CRL, OFC, RE, FELE, GATX, HDB, IBN, EEM, MGA, VIVO, NVS, ON, PBR, QSR, R, XLNX, ATVI, A, ARE, ANTM, ADSK, CIB, CHKP, CSX, CMI, DE, EBS, ENS, FLEX, HTLF, INTU, KEYS, LFUS, MAS, MS, NSC, PGR, SQM, SLB, SEE, SCS, SYY, TJX, TRMK, UNP, UNH, DIS, AYI, AFL, AL, GOOG, ABEV, AMT, ABC, AAPL, AZN, ADP, AVT, BTG, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BAM, CNQ, CVX, CB, CMCSA, CLR, GLW, XRAY, FANG, DOV, EC, EW, EOG, EXC, EXPD, XOM, FDS, FCX, GD, GILD, GS, HON, HUM, IBM, INTC, ISRG, QAT, KSA, EWT, JXN, JD, JPM, KMB, KR, MUR, NTES, NIO, OXY, PKG, PEP, PG, PLD, RTX, SPGI, ST, SO, SYF, TMO, TRV, TGI,
- Sold Out: DTE, KD, LYLT, WTRG, WMB, VER, UFS, TTM, RPAI, LIN, PEG, MAA, LVS, KSU, HRC, HLT, BGNE, D, CXP, COP, BABA, ASH, XLRN, TTMI, STLD, SLGN, QADB, QADA, DSPG, CONE, CNBKA,
- Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 3,573,806 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 3,215,836 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 6,987,640 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- CMC Materials Inc (CCMP) - 1,550,593 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 4,056,834 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,465,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,306,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 92 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Box Inc (BOX)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Box Inc by 245.54%. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,460,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,082,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 180018.27%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,020,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 337509.23%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $98.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 219,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Woodward Inc (WWD)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Woodward Inc by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 748,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in TechTarget Inc by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 310,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.Sold Out: (CXP)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4.Reduced: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Catalent Inc by 22.2%. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 1,979,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 83.17%. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 97,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 88.19%. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 183,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.26%. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 343,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Coherent Inc by 28.6%. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $255.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 114,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Earnest Partners Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.34%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Earnest Partners Llc still held 32,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.
