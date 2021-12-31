Quantitative Advantage, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Industrial Select Sec

- New Purchases: DFAT, XLE, VRIG, AVUS, BUFR, FTGC, DFUS, BCI, MUST, CIBR,
- Added Positions: IYW, IWV, TILT, VGT, VFH, GSIE, XLV, VTEB, XLF, RODM, QAI, ACWX, VEU, VWOB, GSLC, JPUS, IYG, PDBC, JHEM, OMFL, SPDW, MGC, JPIN, DNL, VHT, IEI, SPLG, VGIT, SPTM, SGOL, QUS, CWI, FXY, FXF, UUP, HERO, SNSR, DRIV, VMBS, MILN, QTEC, UCON, ARKK, MBB, FINX, LOUP, SOCL,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, IYC, VTI, BND, VCR, MOAT, SPAB, GNOM, GTO, LRGF, STPZ,
- Sold Out: QUAL, SPHQ, VOX, DBP, FPE, AGG, IYM, PGX,
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,183,907 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 193,513 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 369,870 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.36%
- FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT) - 205,159 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 151,353 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13%
Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 1,183,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 270,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 121,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 82,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 76,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 387.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 127,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 207,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The sale prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.Sold Out: Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $48.41.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.
