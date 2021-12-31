Quantitative Advantage, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Industrial Select Sec

New Purchases: DFAT, XLE, VRIG, AVUS, BUFR, FTGC, DFUS, BCI, MUST, CIBR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Advantage, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quantitative Advantage, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,183,907 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 193,513 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 369,870 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.36% FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT) - 205,159 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 151,353 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13%

Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 1,183,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 270,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 121,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 82,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 76,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 387.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 127,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 207,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The sale prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $48.41.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.