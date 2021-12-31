Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Amgen Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

New Purchases: SUB, XLY, XLB, VZ, SLF, IEF, XOM, ITW, PKI, QCOM, APA, FTNT, BIBL, RSP, KO, CSCO, BMY, CLOV, APTO, HIPO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Amgen Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 496,903 shares, 18.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,048,116 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 589,035 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 284,855 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 528,173 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 589,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 103,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 46,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1343.90%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 15,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.75%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp by 54.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.94 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 131,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 115.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.55%. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $272.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.