Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Amgen Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

- New Purchases: XLY, IEMG, TMO, XLB, IWM, GNR, TDTT, EMN, CCI, NFRA, LOW,
- Added Positions: IWR, EFA, IVW, IEFA, CMCSA, NVO,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, IVE, AMGN, XLE, XLU, CVX, ACN,
- Sold Out: XLI, XLRE, VIAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 75,592 shares, 19.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,458 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 198,722 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,534 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,880 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 11,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 27,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.
