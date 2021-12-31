Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, IUSB, IT, PDBC, MUB, COLB, QCOM, IVV, GOOGL, ICVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Northwest Capital Management Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 320,921 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.63% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 142,364 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.22% iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) - 343,443 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.87% Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 229,878 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,058 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 229,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 72,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $294.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 319.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 320,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 227.22%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 142,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 284.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 343,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1771.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 116,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 108.43%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 87,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 189.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 94,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.