Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: VUSB, IUSB, IT, PDBC, MUB, COLB, QCOM, IVV, GOOGL, ICVT,
- Added Positions: EFV, ESGU, COMT, SCHQ, SCHX, XLE, SPLB, SPLV, IXG, SCHR, SPIP, FALN, SCHA, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, BRK.B, TSLA, VNQ, ITOT, MOO, FB, USB, MRK, INTC, ISTB, SCHG, SBUX, CSCO, IDEV, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, SCHF, SCHM, SCHC, UCON, JPST, SCHO, VTIP, SCHE, SCHV, BSV, BND, VUG, SCHB, IWF, VTV, PG, IXUS, IHI, WFC, SCHD, AGG, ABBV, DIS, IEMG, STIP, JNJ, HD, DD, DOW, CVX, MCD, XOM,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, ESGD, NFLX, EUSB, VO, ARKW, IWM, T, TFI, ACWX, FAS, MTUM,
For the details of Northwest Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Capital Management Inc
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 320,921 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.63%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 142,364 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.22%
- iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) - 343,443 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.87%
- Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 229,878 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,058 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 229,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 72,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $294.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 319.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 320,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 227.22%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 142,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 284.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 343,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ)
Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1771.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 116,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 108.43%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 87,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 189.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 94,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Capital Management Inc. Also check out:
1. Northwest Capital Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northwest Capital Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northwest Capital Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northwest Capital Management Inc keeps buying