Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC Buys Credicorp, Sells Infosys

Investment company Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Credicorp, sells Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Ambev SA (ABEV) - 19,235,000 shares, 30.08% of the total portfolio.
- Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) - 949,000 shares, 29.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 11,459,000 shares, 24.00% of the total portfolio.
- Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 185,125 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XP Inc (XP) - 264,562 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 185,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.
