Schiavi & Co LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schiavi & Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, Schiavi & Co LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equi (MFDX) - 2,151,859 shares, 47.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) - 1,260,927 shares, 39.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E (MFEM) - 282,486 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.57% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 225,292 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 25,703 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.97%

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schiavi & Co LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schiavi & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.