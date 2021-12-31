Monetta Financial Services Inc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Netflix Inc, Merck Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: UBER, NFLX, MRK, SHOP, CSCO, INCY, VRTX, DGX, ABBV, TMUS, XPEV, GILD, HPQ, CVS, AMGN, LH, DOCU, CTXS, MU, TWTR, PTLO, U, TTD, FTNT,

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Netflix Inc, Merck Inc, Shopify Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetta Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Monetta Financial Services Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,000 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,000 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,700 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,100 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $402.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $866.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.