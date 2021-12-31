Cullen Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, , Aon PLC

- New Purchases: CEF, ASA, NOG, DRVN, EFG, HEFA, IYY, IYZ, VEA, VOT, FLWS, ALE, AZZ, ACC, ATR, ARW, AZPN, AN, AVB, SAN, BANR, BDC, BHLB, BIO, VIAC, CALM, CPT, CSL, CRI, CHE, CHH, CNS, CUZ, CACC, DBI, DVA, DB, DY, EEFT, EXR, FCN, PACW, BEN, FULT, TGNA, IT, GTY, HAE, MNST, HSC, HHS, HR, HLF, HURN, IRM, ITRI, KBH, KGC, KNX, LSTR, MTW, MATW, MDP, MDP, MMSI, MNRO, NVR, NWE, OII, OLN, ASGN, PH, PBH, PSEC, PUK, QDEL, RRC, RELX, RRX, RYAAY, SEIC, SBNY, SLGN, LSI, SRCL, SUI, TISI, XPER, THS, PAG, WSFS, WWD, WWE, SMFG, NXP, EHTH, KBR, FSLR, AER, IPGP, INFN, BACPL.PFD, AGI, FERG, OPI, SLRC, KRA, ST, FRC, AAT, BKU, TROX, ACHC, PVL, APTV, ZNGA, MTSI, SUPN, PDI, NBHC, ALEX, SPPP, FUBO, VOYA, DRTT, KN, FPI, NEP, KEYS, CHRS, SYNH, WSC, NEX, INVH, KRP, PLYM, JBGS, ILPT, COLD, SPOT, ETRN, CLVT, DDOG, BDXB.PFD, DASH, CERT, MTTR, JXN, ONON, KD, ONL, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, BNDX, ESGE, FTEC, IYE, PCEF, PHO, SPYG, SPYV, SUSA, VONG,
- Added Positions: EFA, VUG, VWO, SCHD, LEN, VB, TFC, IWP, VO, IJJ, SPY, AGG, AMD, CP, EEM, SCZ, UNP, GWX, T, APD, SQ, VEU, XLK, PLD, LNT, AMAT, BMY, KO, PXD, O, KKR, WDAY, FTAI, ROKU, UBER, WOOF, HYG, IAGG, IVW, VNQ, VV, XLI, ABB, AMED, ADM, BCS, BDX, BIIB, CF, CTRA, CAMP, CERN, LNG, CTAS, CTSH, DXC, CAG, CCI, XRAY, DE, DLX, DUK, BOOM, EOG, EA, EQIX, EXC, EXPD, FMC, FITB, FLS, FCX, GS, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HP, HOLX, HBAN, ITT, INTC, JBHT, KEX, KR, JEF, LMT, MDU, MGA, MMC, MCK, MRCY, NCR, NWL, NOC, NUS, OGE, PAAS, PHM, REGN, RS, RNR, RSG, SJT, SO, SWK, EQNR, TDY, TTC, TRP, UL, GBLI, UPS, VTR, VOD, EVRG, WMB, WEC, XEL, NAD, KYN, ATEC, HOMB, CLR, DFS, MAIN, CHTR, PBA, AL, AHH, NWSA, ALLE, AAL, SYF, CDK, BOX, BSM, LSXMK, ADNT, IR, SE, VICI, FVRR, CSTL, NET, CARR, LPRO, VNT, ASO, CGNT, CGNT, AMLP, DLN, GDXJ, IAU, IEF, IWR, JNK, KBWD, LQD, OEF, PBP, PFF, QQQ, RWR, SCHF, SDY, SRLN, VTI, VYM, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: CVX, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, V, HD, MA, FB, PYPL, ADBE, AON, DHR, GOOGL, CRM, GOOG, COST, XOM, SHW, NOW, PINS, IJH, ABT, JPM, MRK, PKG, SBUX, ZTS, IWF, AXP, BAC, BSX, ETN, NVDA, ORCL, BSV, IWD, IWM, VCSH, BRK.B, BA, FIS, GLW, HUM, JNJ, KLAC, LOW, MCO, NFLX, ORLY, QCOM, UNH, VZ, DIS, WY, CMG, PM, ABBV, ICF, IJK, MMM, CB, ATVI, AEP, AMT, AMGN, ADI, WTRG, AZN, ADSK, ADP, CVS, CCL, CRL, CI, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, DLTR, DD, EW, LLY, EMR, EXPE, FNF, GD, GPN, MTCH, ITW, MDLZ, LRCX, MCD, MDT, NDAQ, NKE, NSC, PPG, PEP, PFE, BKNG, PGR, PB, RHI, SLB, SONY, TROW, TJX, TSM, TGT, TMO, TRMB, USB, RTX, VFC, VLO, ANTM, WFC, ZION, BRK.A, RUSHB, BR, LULU, FTV, TWLO, MOO, TFI, VHT, ASML, ACN, RAMP, AEIS, A, AKAM, AIN, ALB, HES, AIG, AMP, ANSS, ATO, AVT, BCE, BP, BK, B, BAX, BBY, BLKB, BLK, BWA, BXP, EPAY, BF.B, CBRE, CSX, CCMP, CNI, COF, CAT, CE, CNP, SCHW, CHKP, CIEN, C, CLX, CSGP, CL, CMA, ED, INGR, DRI, DVN, DEO, D, DCI, DOV, DRE, EMN, ECL, ENB, EPD, ESS, FDS, FAST, FDX, FE, FELE, GATX, GE, GIS, GNTX, GSK, HDB, HAL, HSY, HPQ, HRL, IDXX, ILMN, IMO, INCY, TT, IP, ISRG, JCI, KEY, KMB, LH, LVS, MMP, MLM, MAS, MPWR, MUR, VTRS, NATI, NOV, NEOG, NTES, NEM, NTRS, NVS, NVO, NUE, OXY, OMCL, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPBI, MD, PRFT, PVH, PAA, LIN, PSA, RJF, RF, ROG, ROP, RDS.A, SBAC, SBR, SNY, SMG, SEE, SGEN, SWKS, SNA, LUV, TRV, STAA, SF, SU, SNPS, SYY, TECH, TCBI, TRI, TKR, GL, TTE, TYL, TSN, UAL, UBS, UFCS, VRTX, VMC, WBA, WCN, WM, WAT, WSM, WWW, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, HEI.A, NEO, ET, RDS.B, HIO, NUV, SPR, AIMC, TMUS, DAL, TEL, AWK, ULTA, RGA, BUD, VRSK, DG, SSNC, CBOE, NXPI, NLSN, KMI, HII, STAG, XYL, GWRE, EPAM, PSX, PANW, GMED, WES, BFAM, ICLR, AMH, SFM, VEEV, BABA, CTLT, HQY, ETSY, BKI, KHC, HLI, FCPT, TEAM, BL, FND, ATUS, PETQ, ELAN, FOXA, DOW, ALC, CTVA, CRWD, SPT, OTIS, ABNB, OGN, SLVM, BND, IGSB, CWB, DBEF, EMB, GLD, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, ITOT, IVV, IWN, IWO, IXC, MDY, MINT, PWV, RSP, RWX, SHY, SLY, SUB, TLT, VIG, VMBS, VT, XLE, XME,
- Sold Out: KSU, REYN, AAON, ASX, ALK, ARE, BCPC, CIB, BBD, BLFS, AX, SAM, CBRL, CRH, CBT, KMX, CWST, CTXS, CNMD, CLB, OFC, BAP, TCOM, DAR, DSGX, ESE, ENS, ENTG, EFSC, PLUS, EXPO, FICO, FCFS, FRME, FLEX, FORM, HCSG, HTLF, HXL, HMN, IBN, JJSF, LHCG, LAD, LFUS, MANT, MKL, MKTX, MRTN, VIVO, MTH, MSA, MOH, MOG.A, MYGN, ON, ODFL, PLXS, STL, DORM, ROLL, RCL, ONTO, R, SSB, SANM, SIMO, SON, STMP, SCS, TFX, TEX, TXRH, TXT, TREX, TRMK, UBSI, KMPR, WDFC, SQBGQ, TDG, LEN.B, NXR, EDU, LMAT, EXLS, EBS, ALGT, VTA, PRO, MASI, AROC, PEB, ENV, NOVT, QADA, YNDX, VER, PRLB, VCRA, BSMX, PCI, FOXF, QTWO, CGC, SABR, WB, WPGGQ, WK, INOV, EVA, CABO, ALRM, OLLI, Z, PJT, NVCR, SITE, TCMD, TRHC, COUP, AA, OKTA, AQUA, PAGS, EVOP, IIIV, TCDA, ESTC, STNE, TME, PLMR, PSN, CRNC, GRUB, BSY, FLGE, FRAK, MNA, PREF, SPSB, USMV, VTIP,
For the details of CULLEN's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CULLEN
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,819,813 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 952,615 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,404 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,500 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,806 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
Cullen initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Cullen initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Cullen initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Cullen initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)
Cullen initiated holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $22.61, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Cullen initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Cullen added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 140,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Cullen added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 447,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Cullen added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 505,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Cullen added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 145,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Cullen added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 3351.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Cullen added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 235.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 105,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Cullen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)
Cullen sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.19.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Cullen sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.Sold Out: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)
Cullen sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $36.7 and $41.1, with an estimated average price of $39.22.Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Cullen sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.Sold Out: (STMP)
Cullen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of CULLEN. Also check out:
1. CULLEN's Undervalued Stocks
2. CULLEN's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CULLEN's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CULLEN keeps buying