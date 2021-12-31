Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cullen Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, , Aon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cullen (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Lennar Corp, sells Chevron Corp, , Aon PLC, Pinterest Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen. As of 2021Q4, Cullen owns 1240 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CULLEN's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CULLEN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,819,813 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 952,615 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,404 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,500 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,806 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Cullen initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Cullen initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Cullen initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Cullen initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)

Cullen initiated holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $22.61, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Cullen initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Cullen added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 140,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Cullen added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 447,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Cullen added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 505,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Cullen added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 145,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Cullen added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 3351.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Cullen added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 235.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 105,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Cullen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Cullen sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Cullen sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Sold Out: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)

Cullen sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $36.7 and $41.1, with an estimated average price of $39.22.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Cullen sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Cullen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of CULLEN. Also check out:

1. CULLEN's Undervalued Stocks
2. CULLEN's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CULLEN's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CULLEN keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus