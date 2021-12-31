Cullen Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, , Aon PLC

Investment company Cullen Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Lennar Corp, sells Chevron Corp, , Aon PLC, Pinterest Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen. As of 2021Q4, Cullen owns 1240 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,819,813 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 952,615 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,404 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,500 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,806 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%

Cullen initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $22.61, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 140,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 447,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 505,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 145,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 3351.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 235.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 105,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Cullen sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Cullen sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Cullen sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $36.7 and $41.1, with an estimated average price of $39.22.

Cullen sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Cullen sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.