M&t Bank Corp Buys VF Corp, CMS Energy Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Emerson Electric Co, FirstEnergy Corp

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VF Corp, CMS Energy Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Medtronic PLC, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Emerson Electric Co, FirstEnergy Corp, General Electric Co, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&t Bank Corp. As of 2021Q4, M&t Bank Corp owns 1591 stocks with a total value of $23.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M&T BANK CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26t+bank+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,717,161 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 13,445,583 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,175,318 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,900,792 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,461,868 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 110,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 173,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 82,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in VF Corp by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 657,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 148.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 394,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 515,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 78.31%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 69,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 501.25%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 417,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The sale prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.77.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.