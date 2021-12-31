Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: ENPH, XLK, SBUX, IVV,

ENPH, XLK, SBUX, IVV, Added Positions: S, S, MRNA, MRK, LLY, ADBE, SQ, SWKS, ABBV, CRM, AAPL, KO, GILD, CVX, WDAY, AMZN, RTX, MGA, BRK.B, CSCO, PG, NOW, MCHP, PM, AMD, FNF, BA, PLTR, O, GSK, ETN, DVY,

S, S, MRNA, MRK, LLY, ADBE, SQ, SWKS, ABBV, CRM, AAPL, KO, GILD, CVX, WDAY, AMZN, RTX, MGA, BRK.B, CSCO, PG, NOW, MCHP, PM, AMD, FNF, BA, PLTR, O, GSK, ETN, DVY, Reduced Positions: WMT, DOW, PNC, DIS, GOOGL, STX, MMM, LHX, PFE, KMB, XOM, SNOW, VZ, GIS, D, TSLA, IWR,

WMT, DOW, PNC, DIS, GOOGL, STX, MMM, LHX, PFE, KMB, XOM, SNOW, VZ, GIS, D, TSLA, IWR, Sold Out: LMT, T, INTC, KMI, KD,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc, Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossvault Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Crossvault Capital Management LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,221 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,668 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,048 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,346 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 78,992 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 1534.80%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 72,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.