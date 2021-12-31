Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: ENPH, XLK, SBUX, IVV,
- Added Positions: S, S, MRNA, MRK, LLY, ADBE, SQ, SWKS, ABBV, CRM, AAPL, KO, GILD, CVX, WDAY, AMZN, RTX, MGA, BRK.B, CSCO, PG, NOW, MCHP, PM, AMD, FNF, BA, PLTR, O, GSK, ETN, DVY,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, DOW, PNC, DIS, GOOGL, STX, MMM, LHX, PFE, KMB, XOM, SNOW, VZ, GIS, D, TSLA, IWR,
- Sold Out: LMT, T, INTC, KMI, KD,
For the details of Crossvault Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossvault+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crossvault Capital Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,221 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,668 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,048 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,346 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 78,992 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 1534.80%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 72,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 1534.80%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 72,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crossvault Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Crossvault Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crossvault Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crossvault Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crossvault Capital Management LLC keeps buying