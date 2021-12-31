Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Walmart Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Constellation Brands Inc

- New Purchases: XLY, IRT, BAD, COP, UBER, IVT, MRK, VO, SPYG, IEFA, SPYV, SPMB, SPDW, BNDX, CP, IEMG, KOMP, SCHK, BIL, MUB, QUAL, SCHH, DFAC, SPSM, VGT, VV, XT, TXN, LMT, OXY, SPHB, SPEM, MKSI, MRVL, ETN, SPTL, MGK, DUK, SQQQ, TECB, VB, IEI, EFV, KO, VSS, VTV, MO, SO, VXF, XLP, ACN, PNR, PLD, VCSH, AMT, DD, GIS, WM, EFAV, UNP, MDB, NVT, SYY, RSG, O, BSV, CB, HSY, GUNR, OGE, IGOV, IWY, NOC, MCHI, MGV, MET,
- Added Positions: WMT, DIS, MA, MSFT, SCHM, AAPL, PYPL, QCOM, AMZN, XLF, QQQ, IBB, GOOG, SCHX, MS, NFLX, DVY, SCHF, TSLA, SCHA, XLV, FB, BRK.B, INTC, TMO, RSP, TGT, VOO, COST, PG, AVGO, SCHV, LLY, SBUX, DGRW, FDX, SPG, CRM, VIG, JPM, IJR, UPS, V, BABA, IWP, IXUS, SCHG, SOXX, FLT, ABBV, ICSH, IWM, JPST, SCHB, GOOGL, GOF, ACWX, IGIB, CWB, PFF, SWKS, TMUS, LULU, IGSB, SCHE, ABT, AMLP, BND, IWN, SCHP, SPY, VEA, VOE, ADBE, EQIX, NEE, GS, HD, CEQP, ORLY, TTWO, JEPI, JKE, SCZ, AMAT, CSCO, DE, EMR, FAST, URI, WBA, CRWD, IVV, IWD, IWS, IYW, JKF, JMST, JNK, LQD, MTUM, SDY, VTEB, VTI, XLK, OZK, CSX, C, CMCSA, GRMN, HON, ILMN, LVS, ORCL, TXRH, UL, VFC, DAL, BX, AWK, PM, GM, SHOP, TWLO, DFAX, HAWX, IVW, IWF, MDYG, MDYV, SLV, SLYV, USSG, VFH, VNQ, VWO, XLE, MMM, AMGN, BAC, DLR, HAL, IBM, JBHT, KMB, KNX, LOW, MCD, NVO, PII, RF, TRV, TSM, RTX, XEL, CMG, GNL, AFIN, ROKU, DOCU, KTB, MMAT, EASG, EEM, IJK, ITA, IWO, SMH, TIP, USMV, VBK, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, XLI, STZ, LUV, NVDA, AGG, BA, MU, MRNA, VLO, EXPE, AA, UNH, ACI, OKE, MGA, ATVI, HYG, PEP, LRCX, CAT, VMC, CLX, CVS, TTD, PINS, TWTR, SNAP, FCX, PFE, XOM, F, CVX, IAGG, TSN, WYNN, DVN, ZM, AMD, AAL, SQ, CMI, JNJ, UAL, NKE, PICK, FL, CRK, KWEB, SCHO, T, FSK, RIGS, IAU, XLU, GMF, GLD, DFUS, ARKK, FSR, DKNG, CERN, GE,
- Sold Out: MDT, TJX, DKS, APAM, MAR, PTC, USB, APPS, AYX, Z, MUNI, BIZD, LEVI, KSU, BKNG, AAP, DRI, IBDO, ONLN, IBDN, JHG, IBDM, SHY, QYLD, VER, SPOT, FSLR, SWN, LSCC, BP, AMX, KD, PIXY,
For the details of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prime+capital+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 556,088 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,671,203 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,684,388 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,900,851 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 584,679 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 58,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 243,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: B.A.D. ETF (BAD)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in B.A.D. ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.988400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 387,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 237.78%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 98,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 196.05%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 93,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 1168.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 80,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 233.58%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 248,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying