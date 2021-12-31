Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Walmart Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Constellation Brands Inc

New Purchases: XLY, IRT, BAD, COP, UBER, IVT, MRK, VO, SPYG, IEFA, SPYV, SPMB, SPDW, BNDX, CP, IEMG, KOMP, SCHK, BIL, MUB, QUAL, SCHH, DFAC, SPSM, VGT, VV, XT, TXN, LMT, OXY, SPHB, SPEM, MKSI, MRVL, ETN, SPTL, MGK, DUK, SQQQ, TECB, VB, IEI, EFV, KO, VSS, VTV, MO, SO, VXF, XLP, ACN, PNR, PLD, VCSH, AMT, DD, GIS, WM, EFAV, UNP, MDB, NVT, SYY, RSG, O, BSV, CB, HSY, GUNR, OGE, IGOV, IWY, NOC, MCHI, MGV, MET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Walmart Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Constellation Brands Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 343 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 556,088 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,671,203 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,684,388 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,900,851 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 584,679 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 58,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 243,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in B.A.D. ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.988400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 387,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 237.78%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 98,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 196.05%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 93,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 1168.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 80,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 233.58%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 248,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35.