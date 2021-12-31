Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys ProShares UltraPro Dow30, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: UDOW, VXUS, HPQ, NVDA, TSCO, AVGO, TSLA, BND, FPFD, DFAC,

UDOW, VXUS, HPQ, NVDA, TSCO, AVGO, TSLA, BND, FPFD, DFAC, Added Positions: PFF, V, FDHY, WMT, VZ, PG, SBUX, JNJ, MDT, MRK, VTI, LOW, INTC, IBM, TGT, F, ENB, CAT, DG, FB, ABBV, CVS, BMY, BAC,

PFF, V, FDHY, WMT, VZ, PG, SBUX, JNJ, MDT, MRK, VTI, LOW, INTC, IBM, TGT, F, ENB, CAT, DG, FB, ABBV, CVS, BMY, BAC, Reduced Positions: AEP, AAPL, MSFT, HD, ONEQ, PFE, PNC, XOM, MAR, FHLC, IJJ, T, ORCL, NFLX, SPXL, SPY, CVX, AMGN, UNP, QLD, IWP, IJS, VUG, HDV, XLP, EEMV, DVY, CATH, VYST, PM, DIS, CL, KO, CLX, MO, ABT,

AEP, AAPL, MSFT, HD, ONEQ, PFE, PNC, XOM, MAR, FHLC, IJJ, T, ORCL, NFLX, SPXL, SPY, CVX, AMGN, UNP, QLD, IWP, IJS, VUG, HDV, XLP, EEMV, DVY, CATH, VYST, PM, DIS, CL, KO, CLX, MO, ABT, Sold Out: IEI, SHY, NXQ, IPIX,

Lakeland, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraPro Dow30, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, HP Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Marriott International Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. As of 2021Q4, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 140 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+chas+p+%26+associates+pa+cpas/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 564,084 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,508,286 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,409 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 164,619 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,227 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The purchase prices were between $69.77 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $217.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $907.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.05 and $0.49, with an estimated average price of $0.16.