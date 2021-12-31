Blume Capital Management, Inc. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Sanofi SA, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: ZG, BHP, CHTR, RSP, XLC, XLF, XLK, IVT, SD, ONL, RIVN, IVE, OIH, PSQ, SMH, XLB,

ZG, BHP, CHTR, RSP, XLC, XLF, XLK, IVT, SD, ONL, RIVN, IVE, OIH, PSQ, SMH, XLB, Added Positions: TMUS, SNY, VTI, NVS, DIS, INTC, MU, FISV, CSCO, UBER, CMCSA, C, KMI, VCSH, LYFT, BKR, GDX, FCX, JNJ, SLB, COF, XBI, NEO, CVE, PLTR, SPY, GSK, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, PYPL, AFRM, IJH, SCHE, SCHF, VOO, GILD, COP,

TMUS, SNY, VTI, NVS, DIS, INTC, MU, FISV, CSCO, UBER, CMCSA, C, KMI, VCSH, LYFT, BKR, GDX, FCX, JNJ, SLB, COF, XBI, NEO, CVE, PLTR, SPY, GSK, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, PYPL, AFRM, IJH, SCHE, SCHF, VOO, GILD, COP, Reduced Positions: VMBS, VTIP, VZ, PFE, VIAC, LSXMK, MSFT, SCHW, GOOG, CVS, RIO, FB, BRK.B, COST, SCHO, XLE, ORCL, GS, DHI, VYM, V, QCOM, TWTR, SSO, AMAT, JPM, HRL, ETN, SCHA, SLQT, BSV, BAC, VTEB, DEO, DSI, GLD, SCHZ, VGSH, PEP, SCHV, SCHB, VDE, SCHP, LUV, PDFS, T, ALB, CACI, CERN, ENB, GE, IONS, VTRS, SLVM, PAYX, O, MMM, SNPS, VGZ, VG, VRSK, ALC,

VMBS, VTIP, VZ, PFE, VIAC, LSXMK, MSFT, SCHW, GOOG, CVS, RIO, FB, BRK.B, COST, SCHO, XLE, ORCL, GS, DHI, VYM, V, QCOM, TWTR, SSO, AMAT, JPM, HRL, ETN, SCHA, SLQT, BSV, BAC, VTEB, DEO, DSI, GLD, SCHZ, VGSH, PEP, SCHV, SCHB, VDE, SCHP, LUV, PDFS, T, ALB, CACI, CERN, ENB, GE, IONS, VTRS, SLVM, PAYX, O, MMM, SNPS, VGZ, VG, VRSK, ALC, Sold Out: AMPY, NIO, VONG, CORT, USFR, DGS, SOLY, BABA, NRC, PRLB, MDLZ, GDP, CLDR, TLRY, TLRY, QUOT, MNMD, OGN, BKSY, FNDX, VBR,

Berkeley, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Sanofi SA, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Novartis AG, Intel Corp, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blume Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Blume Capital Management, Inc. owns 302 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blume+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,143 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,485 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 210,804 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 42,961 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,978 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $610.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 272.03%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $122.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 72,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 5160.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 160.81%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 107,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 1843.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.