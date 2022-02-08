Vimian Group acquires veterinary allergy company in Denmark

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Vimian Group ( STO:VIMIAN, Financial)

Vimian Group has acquired Vet-Allergy, a veterinary allergy company in Denmark, to strengthen its position as a leading provider of veterinary allergy diagnostics and treatment in Scandinavia. Vet-Allergy has revenues of around EUR 1.3 million on an annual basis.

Vimian Group's Specialty Pharma segment Nextmune has acquired Vet-Allergy. Founded in 2007 by Dr. Kristian Pedersen, Vet-Allergy offers allergy diagnostics and treatment for companion animals to veterinary clinics across Denmark. Today, the company is the leading provider of veterinary allergy solutions in Denmark with a full-service offering. The business enjoys deep customer relationships in Denmark serving over 300 veterinary clinics.

"Vet-Allergy is the only veterinary laboratory in Denmark that performs allergy testing and treatment of scale, and the acquisition offers an attractive opportunity for Nextmune to strengthen our position as a leading provider of allergy solutions for companion animals in Scandinavia. We can leverage Vet-Allergy's strong relationships with veterinary clinics to accelerate sales of our allergy offering as well as our entire dermatology and specialty nutrition portfolio", says Magnus Kjellberg, CEO of Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment Nextmune.

"I am delighted to have found a sustainable home for my business in Nextmune. Their commitment to science and innovation represents an attractive fundamental for taking Vet-Allergy to the next level", says Dr. Kristian Pedersen.

Vet Allergy was consolidated into Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment on 31 January, 2022.

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 450 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 140 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, [email protected], +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

Vimian Group acquires veterinary allergy company in Denmark

