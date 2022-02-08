CTT Systems AB (publ.) - Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2021 / Year-End Report 2021

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / CTT Systems AB ( STO:CTT, Financial)

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Net sales increased by 21% to MSEK 42.1 (34.9)

- Currency adjusted, a growth of 20%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 8.0 (-0.6)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 19% (-2)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 4.3 (1.9)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.34 (0.15)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 20.4 (-1.1)

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021

Net sales decreased by 25% to MSEK 151.2 (200.8)

- Currency adjusted, a decline of 19%

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 26.8 (38.4)

- Including items affecting comparability of MSEK +4.8 (0.0)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 18% (19)

- Adjusted for items affecting comparability, margin amounted to 15% (19)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 14.2 (31.1)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.13 (2.48)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 30.3 (-10.8)

- Including items affecting comparability of MSEK +9.1 (0.0)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.79 per share (1.74)

FORECAST - FIRST QUARTER 2022



The net sales forecast for the first quarter of 2022 is MSEK 42 - 47 (31.4).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT / YEAR-END REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.

To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:

SE +46 8566 426 95

UK +44 333 300 92 65

SE +46 8566 426 95 UK +44 333 300 92 65 The webcast can be followed via the link https%3A%2F%2Ftv.streamfabriken.com%2Fctt-systems-q4-2021. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Torbjörn Johansson, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 01 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 46 or email: [email protected]



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: [email protected]

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-02-08 08:00 CET.

