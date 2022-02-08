XPhyto Reports on its Three Primary Business Divisions

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to report on its three business divisions as part of its product development, commercialization, and revenue growth strategy: I) Vektor Pharma, II) 3a-diagnostics, and III) XPhyto Laboratories.

Vektor Pharma

Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor Pharma"), based in Uttenweiler, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of XPhyto. It is a leader in the development of thin film drug formulations, particularly transdermal patches, and oral dissolvable strips for the delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the treatment of pain and neurological conditions such as Epilepsy and Parkinson's disease.

Vektor Pharma is pursuing a scalable business strategy focused on development and commercialization of generic and hybrid-generic drug formulations which present potential for lower development costs, lower regulatory risk, and expedited pathways to market. Its lead products are a hybrid-generic CBD prescription drug formulation that employs the Company's proprietary oral dissolvable ("ODF") platform to deliver precise and efficient CBD dosages for the treatment of certain forms of childhood Epilepsy; and, a generic Rotigotine patch for the slow and steady release of the active compound over a 24-hours period. Further details and strategy regarding these clinical programs will be released in due course as the CBD ODF and Rotigotine patch advance to pilot and pivotal studies respectively.

3a-diagnostics

3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a-diagnostics" or "3a") is a 100% wholly owned Germany subsidiary of XPhyto, located Southeast of Stuttgart, Germany. 3a's saliva-based disease detection platform provides XPhyto the potential to disrupt the diagnostics and rapid test market with proprietary technologies in a timely and rapidly growing sub-sector of the diagnostics industry.

3a's coronavirus (COVID-19) portfolio includes "Covid-ID Lab," a rapid point-of-care PCR test platform with a CE-mark ("CE-IVD") approved for sale in Europe, and an oral dissolvable biosensor for ultra-low-cost self-testing which is currently in product development. 3a has a portfolio of oral biosensors for mouth-related infections and influenza. EU commercial registration for its oral inflammation biosensor product was received in late 2021.

XPhyto Laboratories

Psychedelic compounds have emerged as a new class of drugs with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health related medical conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorders. XPhyto Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of XPhyto, is pursuing a multi-pronged approach to psychedelic medicine including GMP drug synthesis, proprietary drug delivery systems, novel psychedelic analogue engineering, and clinical validation. The Company plans to release a complete update and strategy on its psychedelic medicine program in the coming days.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a diversified bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

