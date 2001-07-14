F45 Training Names Highly Acclaimed Celebrity Personal Trainer Gunnar Peterson as Chief of Athletics

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:FXLV, Financial), the fastest growing global fitness franchisor according to Entrepreneur, today announced the appointment of Gunnar Peterson, renowned personal trainer to professional athletes and Hollywood celebrities, as Chief of Athletics. Peterson has extensive experience working with world-renowned athletes including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, and NBA champion Kevin Love, as well as notable personalities including the Kardashians, Rebel Wilson, and Sofia Vergara. He will join F45’s world-class team of training experts and sports scientists to support them in cementing F45’s offering as the world’s best workout.

“Gunnar is a legend in the professional sports and fitness industries and a renowned coach to professional athletes and Hollywood’s biggest stars, and we are thrilled to welcome him as a partner and member of the F45 family,” said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO, and Chairman of F45. “We have seen his success with his innovative, diverse training methods and experience from the high-profile clients and organizations he has worked with. We know he is going to be a great partner for F45 as we further strengthen our leading position in the fitness industry.”

As F45 continues on its growth trajectory, Peterson will bring a range of fitness and training expertise to bolster the company’s mission to offer the world’s best workout. F45’s differentiated, technology-driven approach leverages a rich content database consisting of thousands of functional training movements, offering workouts that are fun, challenging, and suitable for men and women of all fitness levels. Peterson’s role will ensure that F45 continues to lead the fitness market through best-in-class fitness programming that is consistent with their exercise philosophy of innovation, motivation, and results.

“I have always been a huge advocate for functional training methods, long before I was at the Los Angeles Lakers, and I admire the F45 franchise and the global fitness phenomenon it has become. Many of my clients are fans of F45, which I believe is reflective of the strong global community that it has built. I whole-heartedly believe in the F45 Training ethos and I am looking forward to working alongside their world-class team of coaches and programmers to create even more innovative workouts for the brand,” stated Peterson.

Over his 28 years in the fitness industry, Gunnar has worked with an impressive array of Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes from the NBA, NFL, professional boxing, and various NCAA sports. His dynamic approach, boundless energy and humor only add to the effectiveness of the experience his clients enjoy, and we are confident the F45 community will appreciate this as well.

To kickstart his new role, Gunnar has designed an exclusive ascending weight, pyramid-style resistance workout, which will be launching on the global F45 timetable in April 2022, enabling all F45 members to benefit from his extensive experience and unique training style.

About F45 Training

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the company’s global footprint. For more information please visit f45training.com.

