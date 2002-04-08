Grapefruit USA, Inc. Comments on the NFL's Recent $1 Million Award to Study the Use of Cannabis and CBD to Manage Pain

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. ( GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), an innovative California-based cannabiotech company, comments on the National Football League’s recent award of a $1 million research grant to study the use of cannabinoids to manage pain.



On Feb. 1, 2022, the NFL awarded $1 million to two teams of medical researchers to study the effects of cannabinoids, including cannabis, on pain management and neuroprotection from concussion in NFL players.

Researchers from the University of San Diego will investigate the effects of cannabinoids on pain caused by and recovery from sports-related injuries in NFL players. A second medical team from the University of Regina in Canada will investigate the use of naturally produced cannabinoids to manage pain and concussions, which routinely occur in contact sports such as organized football.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, commented, “The NFL’s $1 million research grant is a very forward-looking move by the league to foster the use of cannabinoids to manage pain and concussions. The NFL is wisely following Grapefruit’s efforts to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids in the fight against sports-originated pain and concussion. While we are gratified to have these NFL initiatives validate Grapefruit’s efforts to research the use of cannabinoids to solve the problems of sports-related pain and concussion, our customers’ experiences inform us that Grapefruit’s patented Hourglass THC/CBD and CBD only products provide our customers with the holistic benefits of cannabinoids without facing the dangers of smoking or eating cannabinoid-based products. It is gratifying to see the NFL follow Grapefruit’s lead.”

“Grapefruit’s Hourglass™ patented time release THC/CBD and hemp-based CBD-infused topical creams align perfectly with the NFL’s cannabis initiative to find a path forward to introducing the holistic benefits of cannabis and other cannabinoids into the NFL for pain treatment and associated management plans. We believe that if an elite NFL athlete had a choice to either ingest cannabinoids by smoking or by using a topical cream, the choice would clearly be Hourglass™. Our Hourglass topical creams are the only cannabis products in the world that perform at a high level without the need to expose its users to the health risks of smoking or the uncertainty of orally ingesting cannabis products. No one besides Grapefruit or its authorized agents can manufacture, distribute or sell at retail our line of Hourglass-based topical creams,” Yourist added.

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the Company’s website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement



Grapefruit cautions that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: The Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

