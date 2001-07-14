Wallbox Releases First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial Entitled #SuperchargedSeth

Wallbox ( NYSE:WBX, Financial), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, is asking the world to embrace electricity. Today, the brand unveils its first-ever television commercial airing in the U.S. nationally during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.

The 15 second ad features a lightning strike survivor who is afraid of electricity, except when using his Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)

The commercial takes us on a journey as we watch Seth Thomas, a lightning strike survivor from Durham, North Carolina, overcome his fears and embrace electricity thanks to Wallbox.

We can see Seth, who despite his struggle with his electricity experience, uses Wallbox to charge his electric vehicle based on its safety record, ease of use, and environmental friendliness.

“There is no better time to release our first U.S. commercial than during one of the most watched sporting events of the year – the Super Bowl,” says Barbara Calixto, Chief Marketing Officer of Wallbox. “Our spot calls upon viewers to embrace electricity by watching Seth demonstrate how easy it is to use a Wallbox charger, a climate-friendly alternative, to charge his electric vehicle. As we say, if Seth can do it, so can you.”

The 15-second Super Bowl commercial entitled #SuperchargedSeth is part of Wallbox’s extensive marketing campaign created by DAVID Madrid and DAVID Buenos Aires. The 15” spot is expected to air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022.

Wallbox #SuperchargedSeth can be viewed here.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit+www.wallbox.com.

