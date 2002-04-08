Matrix NAC Awarded Greenfield Construction of Substation by Cumulus Data as Part of Its Carbon-Free Susquehanna Hyperscale Data Center Campus

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company ( MTRX) announced today that its subsidiary Matrix NAC has been awarded the greenfield construction of a substation as well as transmission and distribution work at Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen”) subsidiary, Cumulus Data’s (“Cumulus”), flagship Susquehanna data center campus, currently under construction outside Berwick, Pa. The up to 475- megawatt (MW) campus will be powered by Talen’s adjacent Susquehanna nuclear generation facility. The substation will support efforts to provide Susquehanna’s low-cost, reliable, carbon-free energy to the data center and cryptocurrency processing clients operating on the campus.



“We are pleased to have contracted with Matrix NAC for this important infrastructure project,” said Chief Data Center Officer, Kevin Dalton. “As technology adoption grows and the demand for energy increases to support data storage and processing activities, so does the call for decarbonizing these energy sources. We appreciate the support of Matrix NAC in helping to advance our flagship data center campus project, through their substation construction and transmission and distribution work.”

Said Matrix Service Company President and CEO, John R. Hewitt, “We appreciate the opportunity provided by Talen and its Cumulus subsidiary to support their strategic objectives to develop low cost, carbon-free data center and cryptocurrency mining infrastructure. In addition to supporting new clean energy projects, this project marks an expansion of our electrical infrastructure services into new geographic markets. We look forward to delivering this project safely, on time and on budget.”

Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company ( MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix is ranked among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, was recognized for its Board diversification by 2020 Women on Boards, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Matrix Service Company

Kevin S. Cavanah

Vice President and CFO

T: 918-838-8822

Email: [email protected]

Kellie Smythe

Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8267

Email: [email protected]

About Cumulus Data

Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of Talen, is developing a 475-Megawatt hyperscale data center campus located outside Berwick, Pa., with the potential to expand operations to other sites across the United States. The flagship Susquehanna campus will be powered by >1 Gigawatt of ultra-reliable, carbon-free, 24x7 nuclear power with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud data center customers in the United States. Cumulus Data is also expected to offer customers the ability to supplement its carbon-free offering with 400 Megawatts of new solar generation capacity under development by Talen’s Cumulus Renewables business. Cumulus Data has broken ground on its digital campus and anticipates having its first data center available for lease in the second half of 2022. For more information, visit: https://cumulusinfra.com/.

Cumulus Data is part of Talen’s Cumulus Growth subsidiary, which is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across Talen Energy Supply’s expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/about-talen/

Investor Contact

Olivia Sigo

Senior Director, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations & ESG

281-203-5387

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taryne Williams

Director Corporate Communications

610-601-0327

[email protected]

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.