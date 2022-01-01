CRN Names Jeff McCullough of SolarWinds One of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2022

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, is honored to announce that CRN®, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Jeff+McCullough, vice president, Worldwide Partner Sales as one of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, an award bestowed upon an elite subset of the prestigious 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

Individuals recognized among the exclusive 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs list have cultivated the greatest professional and channel achievements. Their leadership and influence will greatly impact the future IT community, driving progress and innovation while helping solution providers succeed.

McCullough’s 20-year career has focused on working with channel partners, building channel programs, and growing and developing channel businesses. He has extensive experience in IT channel sales and senior management, with a particular focus on enterprise sales, strategic alliances, and business development. At each stage of his career, he has helped businesses develop and grow through the power of partnerships. Prior to SolarWinds, he served as Vice President with Park Place Technologies, building, and then leading the launch of the company’s new channel program. Prior to Park Place Technologies, McCullough served as Vice President of Partner Sales at both NetApp and Quest Software, and held various positions at HP, including Vice President of Channel Strategy and SMB sales.

“We’re honored to have our new channel leader highlighted as a 2022 Channel Chief by CRN,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and CEO, SolarWinds. “Jeff has made significant contributions to the channel community over the course of his career and we’re excited that he is now part of SolarWinds and look forward to scaling our channel program to greater heights. He’s very deserving of this recognition.”

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com%2FChannelChiefs.

McCullough was previously recognized by CRN as one of the Top 25 IT Channel Sales Leaders of 2019 and in 2018 as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

