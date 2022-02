Kontoor Brands Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler®and Lee®, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m. ET.

Following the news release, Kontoor management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible at kontoorbrands.com%2Finvestors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

