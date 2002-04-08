Gritstone to Participate in Precision Oncology Panel at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. ( GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on the role and future of precision oncology at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from February 14 to 15 and virtually through February 17, 2022.



The panel, titled "Treating Cancer Through Precision Oncology", will take place from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. EST Monday, February 14, 2022, and will be accessible live to conference registrants. An archived replay will be added to https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events approximately 30 days after the event.

For additional information on the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, visit http://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

