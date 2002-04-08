Cellebrite Deploys SaaS Investigative Digital Evidence Management Solution in AWS London Data Center

Cellebrite’s industry-leading Digital Intelligence Platform continues to provide flexible options for law enforcement agencies to efficiently collect and review, analyze, manage, and share digital evidence to accelerate justice



Additional AWS data center deployments are planned for Canada, Singapore, and Australia



PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite ( CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that Cellebrite Guardian (Guardian), a cloud-based investigative digital evidence management solution designed specifically for investigators, examiners, and attorneys, is now available in the United Kingdom via Amazon Web Services (AWS). Guardian is part of Cellebrite’s industry-leading DI Platform that offers customers an end-to-end investigative platform covering data collection, review, analysis, and management, supporting the widest variety of digital evidence from the crime scene to the court.



In addition to the United States and United Kingdom, Cellebrite also disclosed plans to deploy Guardian in AWS Data Centers in Canada, Singapore, and Australia before the end of 2022. The local data center deployments, including today’s roll out in the UK, are expected to better serve local law enforcement agencies and help them maintain data sovereignty in the region. By deploying Cellebrite Guardian to manage, store, share, and review evidence, law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom are expected to process evidence four times faster than the present rate, according to Cellebrite’s estimates.

Ronnen Armon, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Cellebrite, commented: “Through this expansion, Cellebrite is addressing the growing global demand for Investigative Digital Evidence Management Systems (IDEMS) that allow law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage a rapidly increasing volume of evidence within their investigations. We intend to continue to build our leading position in the IDEMS market by bringing our cloud-based solutions to data centers across the world in 2022.”

For more information on Cellebrite Guardian, please visit here.

