Pardes Biosciences to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing PBI-0451 Phase 1 Trial at Conference On Retroviruses And Opportunistic Infections 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. ( PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e. COVID-19), today announced that a late-breaker poster presentation sharing clinical data from the ongoing PBI-0451 Phase 1 trial will be presented at the 29th Conference On Retroviruses And Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2022, to be held virtually from February 12-16, 2022.



Details of Pardes’ poster presentation:

Title: PBI-0451 an orally administered 3CL protease inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 for COVID-19

Abstract Number: 00470

Session: New Antivirals for SARS-CoV-2: Activity in vitro and in vivo

Poster Number: H02

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. PT

The full poster will be placed on Pardes’ website following the presentation.

About Pardes Biosciences, Inc.

Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are applying modern reversible-covalent chemistry as a starting point to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate, PBI-0451, is being developed as a potential direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e. COVID-19), the virus responsible for COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

About PBI-0451



PBI-0451 is an investigational orally bioavailable direct-acting antiviral (DAA) inhibitor of the main protease (Mpro), an essential protein required for the replication of coronaviruses, including the novel SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. This protease is highly similar across all coronaviruses, including known and emerging coronavirus variants. PBI-0451 is being developed for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated diseases. PBI-0451 is currently in a Phase 1 placebo-controlled, blinded, randomized, dose escalation study in healthy volunteers in New Zealand evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PBI-0451 after single and multiple ascending doses. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

