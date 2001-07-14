Barnes & Noble Education Announces Strategic Partnership with Billie Jean King Enterprises

Barnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+Education%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Billie+Jean+King+Enterprises (BJKE), a women-owned and women-led advisory and consulting firm founded by sports icon and social justice champion Billie Jean King. BNED’s alliance with BJKE will enhance its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and programming.

Few commitments today are more important for organizations than DEI. Through this partnership, BNED and BJKE will develop a comprehensive strategic plan designed to support and enhance BNED’s DEI initiatives across all aspects of its business. These initiatives will include attracting and developing talent, training, employee engagement and communications, and DEI-focused programming, signaling a commitment to its employees that their unique perspectives, backgrounds and ideas are embraced in the Company culture and that BNED is committed to developing a workforce that reflects the communities it serves. The partnership also demonstrates BNED’s commitment to ensuring its values and business practices are aligned with those of its partner institutions, business alliances, students and customers. In addition, BNED and BJKE are currently working to develop programming to commemorate and celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Billie Jean King Enterprises, and are committed to making this an important and very special collaboration. Our alliance with BJKE will advance BNED’s DEI initiatives and programming for the benefit of the employees, partner schools, students and faculty we serve,” said Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BNED. “We look forward to closely collaborating with the BJKE team as we develop programs to support BNED’s ongoing DEI efforts, and to launch new initiatives that will emphasize respect, tolerance and equity and embrace diversity within our culture and daily business practices.”

“Our team focuses on work and partnerships to further realize Billie Jean’s vision to advance equity and inclusion. Education is the foundation to creating long-term and sustainable change, and we are excited to work closely with the Barnes and Noble Education team to enhance their ongoing DEI initiatives and programming,” said Ilana Kloss, CEO of Billie Jean King Enterprises.

ABOUT BILLIE JEAN KING ENTERPRISES

Billie Jean King Enterprises is a women-owned and women-led investment, consulting and marketing firm that puts Billie Jean King’s philosophy and brand value to work, capitalizing on her long-standing advocacy for equality. BJK Enterprises offers a data-driven, people-centered and long-term approach to effectively promote sustainable change within companies through culture and organizational assessments, talent and new market access development, leadership and development training, business development and stakeholder mapping. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.billiejeanking.com%2Fbjk-enterprises%2F.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, unparalleled best-in-class assortment of school apparel through a strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

