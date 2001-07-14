Revitalist Reports Clinic Visit Increase of 273% in January 2022

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce patient visits for the month of January 2022 increased by 273% year over year. The Company has significantly scaled its operations in the last twelve months and expects to continue the upward trajectory of patient visits as it calibrates it’s operational and marketing infrastructure. Monthly visits are summarized in the chart above.

CEO, Kathryn Walker states, “January 2022 was a milestone for patient visits at Revitalist. With eight clinics accepting patients we saw our highest historical monthly patient count. Revitalist is practicing translational medicine and aims to improve global healthcare in a significant way. Our patient visits are a transparent measure of our progress towards this goal and an indicator which allows us to evaluate contributions to our communities and performance relative to our competition. I’d like to thank the entire team at Revitalist who are working tirelessly to ensure that we offer world-class service to our patients and solidify our brand in the marketplace.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. The company proudly practices translational medicine which is supported by three main pillars: benchside, bedside and community, with a goal to improve the global healthcare system significantly. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

