Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the Secure+Community+Network (SCN), the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America, achieved the prestigious %3Ci%3EBest+in+Enterprise+Resilience%26trade%3B%3C%2Fi%3E designation based on their performance among peer companies in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to becoming Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29+Certified%26trade%3B.

Secure Community Network (SCN) and Everbridge Partnership Continues to Provide Critical Support for Community-wide Situational Awareness and Public Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)

SCN has relied on Everbridge’s CEM platform and risk intelligence offerings since 2020 to help power its Jewish Security Operations Command Center (JSOCC) and Duty Desk. These best-in-class intelligence tools provide timely, credible threat and incident information to both law enforcement and community partners. Most recently, the JSOCC and the Duty Desk leveraged the Everbridge CEM platform during the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas. Everbridge provided important situational awareness during the critical event and equipped SCN with the tools to issue an eventual “all clear” to its members nationally.

“The work that we do and the manner in which we do it makes a difference in the lives of Jewish Americans – helping to keep them more safe and secure,” said SCN National Director and CEO Michael Masters. “Everbridge is a valued partner in our efforts to help ensure the resilience and protection of our American Jewish community.”

Founded in 2004, under the auspices of The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, SCN serves as the central organization dedicated exclusively to the safety and security of the American Jewish community, working across 146 federations, 50 partner organizations, over 300 independent communities as well as with other partners in the public, private, non-profit and academic sectors.

SCN is connected to approximately 90% of the Jewish-American community via their deployment of the Everbridge CEM platform. SCN’s JSOCC provides a high-tech, centralized location that allows SCN’s team of intelligence analysts and security professionals to monitor and track threats to the community, coordinate responses with local, state and federal law enforcement, and provide crisis management support. Numerous threat intelligence feeds are monitored within the CEM platform, which leverages Visual+Command+Center® (VCC) to view the Everbridge+Risk+Intelligence+Monitoring+Center (RIMC) feed.

“We are honored to help support SCN’s mission to ensure the safety, security and resiliency of the Jewish community in North America,” said Vernon Irvin, Co-CEO at Everbridge. “SCN serves as a model of resilience preparation and best practices. Together with SCN, we share a deep sense of responsibility towards enabling a quick, thorough, and coordinated public-private sector emergency response for Jewish organizations across the country.”

With Everbridge, SCN’s JSOCC and security director network are automatically notified about risk events that meet certain thresholds and impact their community. When a critical event occurs, the JSOCC uses SCN Alert via Everbridge to send an initial alert to the Incident Management Team. They follow up with Flash Alerts and Situation Reports. Notification recipients collaborate via Incident Chat and conference calls. SCN regularly tests, evaluates, and deploys new technologies and workflows to improve their operational capabilities.

A Best in Enterprise Resilience™ leader

SCN joins the ranks of Alexion, dentsu, Discover, Dow, Finastra, Goldman Sachs, NBCUniversal, Siemens and Takeda, among+others, by demonstrating best practices for enterprise resilience in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™.

“Our certification as a gold Best in Enterprise Resilience leader represents the hard work, preparation, planning and focus of our team to demonstrate resilience in all we do,” continued Masters.

The Everbridge Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29+Certification%26trade%3B+Program provides a unique standards framework for assessing an organization’s overall enterprise resilience, leveraging 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions. Everbridge’s proprietary certification process offers organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking resilience when confronted with critical events. Businesses who achieve CEM Certification™ status follow proven industry best practices to keeping their people safe and organizations running, faster.

CEM Certification provides an organization’s employees, customers, and stakeholders with the confidence their company stands at the forefront of digital transformation and operates from a position of enterprise-wide resilience. Upon achieving Best in Enterprise Resilience™ status, a certification medallion signals to vendors, partners, and customers the validation of a decidedly ‘resilient’ organization.

To learn more about Everbridge’s CEM Certification Program or apply, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbestinenterpriseresilience.com%2F

