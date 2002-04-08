Rapid Nutrition Expands Flagship Brand Internationally

London, United Kingdom, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Continuing to expand its innovative science-based nutrition offering across the globe, Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD , RPNRF ), has responded to increased demand for organic health and wellness offerings with new distribution and flavor offerings.

Rapid Nutrition, a natural healthcare company focused on evidenced-based nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with growing worldwide distribution, is expanding its product offerings and continued growth in distribution, now sharing its organic health and wellness products throughout Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, EMEA as well as through its ecommerce channels.

“The supplement industry is stronger than ever as more consumers and businesses alike recognize the importance of health and wellness,” said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. “We are proud to serve as a market leader in delivering innovative wellness products to more people across the globe while expanding the options for eating and living well.”

The company’s flagship SystemLS product range includes a variety of high-protein shakes, organic superfoods, vegan powders, natural metabolism boosters and high-fiber bars, all backed with evidenced-based health benefits.

New brand extensions include:

New mocha flavor for the popular high-protein meal replacements, which are also available in vanilla and chocolate. Coffee flavors continue to grow in popularity worldwide, and “we are thrilled that everyone who tested this new flavor said it tasted just like a Starbucks latte,” St. Ledger added.

P.M. Protein Powder to curb late-night snacking urgers while also supporting a better night’s sleep. With 26 grams of protein per serving and a decadent Black Forest Cake flavor, this excellent source of protein and calcium caseinate includes enzymatically treated whey concentrate which results in a larger protein molecule that takes six hours longer to metabolize than typical whey protein. This allows for a slower release of aminos to support satiety and sleep. It also includes rutaecarpine, a botanical extract known as the anti-caffeine, to promote a sense of calm as well as tart cherry, a source of naturally occurring melatonin, and L-Theanine and L-Glutamine, amino acids that play an important role in sleep as precursors to sleep-inducing hormones.

Two new bars added to the SystemLS range: Keto Cookie Dough Delight Whey Protein Bar and Keto Vegan Peanut Butter Brownie Plant Protein Bar. Both bars, formulated for Keto and high-protein diets, include high quality protein and are 100 percent natural with no artificial flavors or ingredients. The vegan bar and whey-based bar are designed to capture consumers interested in vegan products as well as those who prefer more traditional whey-based protein bars.

New ingredients for the popular vegan proteins. Designed to further enhance the company’s popular vegan protein powders, include a new form of pea protein which has been fermented with mushrooms to enhance bioavailability and absorption and improve flavor while reducing GI disturbances. A customized blend of digestive enzymes eliminates the bloat that can accompany some high-protein products currently available on the market.

In addition, these product updates and innovations all come with new-look sustainable packaging as part of Rapid Nutrition’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitments.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are “made by nature, refined by science.” Rapid Nutrition’s first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

