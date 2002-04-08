Sales of Kratos OpenSpace quantum and OpenSpace SpectralNet Ground System Products Continue Growth in 2021 With Strong Q4

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading provider of National Security and Space solutions, announced that its OpenSpace™ quantum™ and OpenSpace SpectralNet® product lines counted sales to 25 customers in Q4 2021 supporting the satellite industry’s continued evolution to dynamic, digital ground systems.

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions help satellite operators move their network systems from traditional hardware to more dynamic, flexible and scalable architectures that are more responsive to service level agreements, mission goals and changing operating conditions.

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), the Norway-based satellite operator that has been a pioneer in the industry’s movement to virtualized ground systems and an OpenSpace products user, added new units in Q4 to support continued customer growth. KSAT recently passed a major business milestone having supported more than 50,000 satellite passes in a single month with its virtual ground system employing both OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet products.

“At KSAT, we are proud to be an industry leader in virtualized ground station solutions, and Kratos’ products have been an integral part of that success. For all of our UHF, S-Band and X-Band missions, which constitute the vast majority of the LEO Earth Observation market, there is no question any longer that software can replace hardware reliably in ground systems,” commented John Heskett, CTO of KSAT.

“Because OpenSpace quantum products are software solutions, they help KSAT scale its network easily as the business has grown,” commented Chris Boyd, Senior Director of Product Management at Kratos. “The company can quickly acquire and install new licenses in minutes as needed to meet increasing customer demand rather than having to purchase, ship, install and configure multiple, expensive hardware boxes.”

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enable the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models.

