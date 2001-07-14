Deluxe Announces Integration with Q2 Holdings' Digital Banking Platform

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX, Financial), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced its integration with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Deluxe will offer HR & Payroll Solutions within Q2’s Partner Marketplace Program, enabling financial institutions to seamlessly provide these solutions to their clients, while generating recurring revenue and increasing customer retention.

The Q2 Partner Marketplace allows financial service companies to provide applications to their consumer and small business clients. The Deluxe HR & Payroll application offered through the Q2 Marketplace, empowers small businesses to automate payroll, tax payments, hiring and onboarding, time management, benefits administration, and additional HR tools within a single platform for ease of use.

“Deluxe HR & Payroll Solutions provides time-starved small business owners an all-in-one resource to make human resource and payroll functions easier,” explained Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. “Using the latest HR technology software to generate a seamless experience, we’re giving small businesses the ability to streamline and modernize their once complicated processes and systems. This is another step forward in the Deluxe strategy to provide digital solutions to our small business customers, and to our Financial Institution customers as well.”

By accessing the Q2 Partner Marketplace, financial institutions have the option to provide their customers single sign-on access to Deluxe HR & Payroll Solutions, activating companies with 1 to 100 employees to choose from multiple package options and a la carte add-ons to customize services with transparent pricing.

“The Q2 Platform with Innovation Studio empowers companies to control their innovation roadmap and deliver new applications, services and experiences faster,” said Johnny Ola, General Manager of Q2’s Innovation Studio. “We are excited to add Deluxe to the Q2 Partner Marketplace and make their solutions available to our customers and their account holders.”

More information on the Deluxe HR & Payroll solutions can be found here. To learn more about Q2 Innovation Studio’s Partner Marketplace, please go here.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com%2Fdeluxecorp%2C www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fdeluxe%2C or www.twitter.com%2Fdeluxe.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005103/en/