Global Helium Commences Gravity and Aeromagnetic Study in Saskatchewan's Helium Fairway

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) ( HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global”), one of North America’s largest helium exploration and development companies, is pleased to announce it has commenced a remote sensing study across its expansive 1.5 million acre land base. The program includes reprocessing and analysis of aeromagnetic and gravity surveys across its three core areas in southern Saskatchewan’s “helium fairway.”



Global is reprocessing and interpreting over 5,000 km2 of aeromagnetic and gravity survey data across all of Global Helium’s claim holdings. The remote sensing technology allows the Company to evaluate large areas quickly and will accelerate the identification of significant potential structures over the extensive land base. The data will be calibrated against known structures, legacy discoveries at Mankota, Swift Current, and Battle Creek as well as other discoveries previously announced by industry participants. Global has a considerable 2D seismic program currently underway (see January 18, 2022 news release) and the remote sensing program is expected to yield additional opportunities in conjunction with detailed evaluations of future seismic programs.

Airborne Magnetometer (“Aeromag”) surveys are a technology commonly used in multiple resource extraction industries since the 1950’s. Aeromag surveys are used to map underground magnetic field variations to assist in the identification of subsurface lithology and structural uplifts. Magnetic variations have a direction and a magnitude which allows interpretation of the geometry and depth of rock bodies that can host gas. Magnetism is also useful for mapping deep faults and the geologic features common to Saskatchewan’s helium fairway.

Gravity Surveys identify subsurface density contrasts and identify lithological differences. Mapping the distribution of gravitational field anomalies is another technique commonly used to improve the imaging of potential structures and formations that are critical to helium exploration.

Wes Siemens, President of Global stated, “We are considering conducting more detailed Gravity and Aeromag studies at finer grid spacing using both surface and airborne technologies such as drones in both Canada and the US. The Gravity and Aeromagnetic program is another key step in meeting our near-term strategic priorities to (i) expand our Saskatchewan land holdings, (ii) use technologies to identify high quality prospects and advance those prospects to the drill stage, and (iii) the identification and capture of new, major prospects in the United States.”

In addition to the Gravity and Aeromag study, the Company is planning to conduct a water well study and surface geochemical study on several prospective targets in both Canada and the US. The Company will study hundreds of well water and surface chemical analyses to find concentrations of highly mobile and evaporative helium, which may be indicative of helium migration from deeper targets.

The Company recently increased its landholdings by 25% in Saskatchewan to 1,535,168 acres (621,261 hectares) (see news release dated January 25, 2022) and Global is still actively adding acreage. The Company has assembled the second largest acreage position in Canada, encompassing the most actively explored areas of Saskatchewan’s “helium fairway,” which has been organized into three core areas:

Core Area One – Central Saskatchewan:

Central Saskatchewan encompasses over 835,000 acres and is northeast of Swift Current, home to Saskatchewan’s original helium production facility.

Core Area Two – Southeast Saskatchewan:

Southeast Saskatchewan encompasses 425,000 acres and is in south-central Saskatchewan, approximately 150 km south of Regina, where there are multiple stratigraphic formations and helium targets.

Core Area Three – Southwest Saskatchewan:

Southwest Saskatchewan encompasses 275,000 acres and sits just on the Canadian side of the Montana/Saskatchewan border.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GLOBAL HELIUM CORPORATION

“Wes Siemens”

Wes Siemens, P.Eng.

President

For more information:

Walter Spagnuolo, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (877) 816 8163

[email protected]

About Global Helium (CSE: HECO) ( HECOF)

Global Helium is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 1.5 million acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway.

Find out more at: https://globalhelium.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this internal announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are made as of the date of this internal announcement and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.