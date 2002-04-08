Petrogress, expands business by opening company's first fueling Station in Greece.

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrogress, Inc. ( PGAS) is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of EOS Areopolis Gas Station in Greece. The gas station is located at one of the most touristic areas of Greece and provides fuels supply, convenience store, food, coffee, drinks and rest area. This gas station is an innovate station with unique distinct design which offers high performance fuels and new experience to the customers, with a concept to be established “from a Gas Station to a community Hub”.



Petrogress vision is to deliver a modern and compelling retail experience, having a plan to add 4 additional gas stations of its fueling and retailing business.

“This fueling station is another example of how PGAS is moving forward by expanding our capabilities,” said Christos Traios, Petrogress President and CEO. “It gives us another avenue of getting our high quality, clean fuels to new and existing customers. We are committed to ensuring drivers of our gas station excellent service by providing a distinct designed rest area where they can enjoy convenience store, coffee, drinks, hot and cold food. The gas station constructed from zero and is the culmination of substantial efforts by the management and significant investment in excess of $1m -using out of pocket money- to make this project a reality. Today I am sending a strong clear message to the shareholders that in contrary to all adverse, our first gas station is open for business. The achievement of this project is excellent for the economic development of the company. We plan to create our chain of fueling stations business in the future, and strength our position in the retail market”, added the CEO.

About Petrogress.

Petrogress ( PGAS, Financial), is an integrate energy company, engaged in the upstream, downstream and midstream segments. The Upstream segment consist of exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa, associated with processing and storage; The downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products. The company operates Internationally through its wholly-owned subsidiaries "Petrogress Int'l llc" and "Petronav Carriers llc". Also provides sea-transportation services -as an independent established Maritime Company- by its tankers fleet and ships either its own oil products or third parties. Since last year, the company entered into the retailing market by operating a number of Gas-filling stations in Greece. The company was founded in 2009 and is a Delaware registered entity, and headquartered in the historical port Piraeus-Greece.

For more information, visit www.PetrogressInc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

