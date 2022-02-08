Vectrus Awarded Logistics Support Services Task Order Valued at $250 Million

PR Newswire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that it was awarded a new five-year cost-plus-fixed-fee task order valued at $250 million to provide logistics support services to the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia. The task order, which was awarded under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) contract extends through December 2026, including all option periods.

"We are pleased to have been selected to provide logistical support services under this important task order," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus. "I would like to thank our Army client for their continued confidence in Vectrus."

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

