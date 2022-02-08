Kings Entertainment Prepares to Enter the Metaverse

PR Newswire

The global online gaming innovator signs agreement with global digital asset advisory firm, paving the way for expansion into the next frontier of entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, today announced its intent to research and develop strategies to prepare for the next frontier of online gaming, the Metaverse.

Known for its position at the forefront of the global online gaming sector, Kings Entertainment has now set its sights on the Metaverse for future expansion. The Company has signed an agreement with a leading global digital asset investment and capital markets advisory firm, offering deep blockchain expertise and a network of highly sought-after and recognized Metaverse experts with a world-leading track record of executing on projects for Fortune 500 companies, governments and digital asset offerings from the venture incubation phase to liquidity.

The Metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. Often described as a single, universal virtual world blending virtual and augmented reality1, the Metaverse has the potential to transform the world of online gaming, as players seek increasingly sophisticated gaming experiences.

"We're very focused on our role as innovators within the gaming industry, continually pushing the boundaries to create the next great experience for players," said Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "In 1997, when others were taking telephone sports wagers, I was developing an Internet strategy – now, it's time to prepare for the next evolution of online entertainment, the Metaverse."

In preparation for this exciting next phase, Kings Entertainment has secured a soon to be announced URL and is actively exploring purchase options in the virtual Vegas City area of Decentraland2 The Company has also created an internal division responsible for Metaverse initiatives, with the goal of leading the global gaming industry into this new universe.

About Kings Entertainment

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE:JKPT) is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions. As international online service providers for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling, these brands leverage their ability to acquire engaged players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

