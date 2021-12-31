Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

