NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact:

Michaela Pewarski

[email protected]

646-429-1812

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-and-twelve-months-ended-december-31-2021-301477614.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.