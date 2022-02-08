Lennox International to Present at Cowen Conference

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a global leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that CFO Joe Reitmeier is scheduled to present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, February 10, beginning at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast and presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

