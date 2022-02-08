Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Evofem Biosciences to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022

Date:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Access Webcast:

https://evofem.investorroom.com/Aegis2022 or

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86168915443

Add to Calendar:

iCalendar (.ics) file

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (917) 673-5775

