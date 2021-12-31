Nixon Capital, LLC Buys Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Berry Global Group Inc

For the details of Nixon Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nixon+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nixon Capital, LLC
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 134,934 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 104,734 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 298,896 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 316,122 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 90,158 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 117,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $155.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 44,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 44,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nixon Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Nixon Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nixon Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nixon Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nixon Capital, LLC keeps buying