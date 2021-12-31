Nixon Capital, LLC Buys Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Berry Global Group Inc

New Purchases: TCEHY, BIDU, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nixon Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Nixon Capital, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 134,934 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 104,734 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 298,896 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 316,122 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% American Express Co (AXP) - 90,158 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 117,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $155.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 44,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 44,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.