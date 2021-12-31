Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Nixon Capital, LLC Buys Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Berry Global Group Inc

Investment company Nixon Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nixon Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Nixon Capital, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Nixon Capital, LLC
  1. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 134,934 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 104,734 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  3. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 298,896 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 316,122 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 90,158 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 117,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $155.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 44,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 44,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.



