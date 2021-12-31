Vision Capital Corp Buys Tricon Residential Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells Life Storage Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Centerspace

For the details of Vision Capital Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vision+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vision Capital Corp
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 378,815 shares, 29.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%
- Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) - 2,980,432 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 762,000 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio.
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 570,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
- Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO) - 745,402 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.14%. The holding were 2,980,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 377,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.Sold Out: Centerspace (CSR)
Vision Capital Corp sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $96.58 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $103.47.
