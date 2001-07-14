Change Healthcare Consulting Services Awarded "Best in KLAS®" for Payer IT Consulting

Change+Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced that it has been recognized by KLAS in the 2022+Best+in+KLAS+awards. The company’s Healthcare Consulting+Services division was named Best in KLAS for Payer IT Consulting Services for the third time in four years. Change Healthcare Consulting Services helps payers overcome technical challenges and optimize business performance in areas such as process and system modernization, government programs, population health, value-based care, healthcare consumerism, analytics and insights, and IT risk management.

The Best+in+KLAS+2022+Software+and+Services+awards are based on feedback from more than 22,000 providers and payers over the last year, and recognize America’s leading vendors for healthcare IT solutions, services, and management consulting. The awards signify the commitment and partnership these top vendors provide the industry and reflect excellence in quality and customer service for IT solutions and services that help healthcare organizations achieve better outcomes.

“At Change Healthcare, we take pride in delivering the highest quality technology and services to our customers,” said Thomas Laur, executive vice president of Change Healthcare and president of Technology Enabled Services. “We are honored to have received the Best in KLAS recognition for the third time in four years, as a result of our approach to exceptional customer service and commitment to inspiring a better healthcare system.”

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) is a leading healthcare technology company focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient-engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005019/en/