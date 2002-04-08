HealthEquity Recognized for Gender Equality and Workplace Inclusivity

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY) (“HealthEquity”), the nation’s largest health savings account (HSA) non-bank custodian, has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index for transparency in gender-data reporting and advancing LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

HealthEquity was included among the top 418 companies worldwide on the annual Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which measures the performance of organizations on advancing gender equality. The companies recognized on this year’s index were determined by Bloomberg’s criteria, which includes female leadership, equal pay and anti-sexual harassment.

“Equality and inclusion are core principles of HealthEquity – equity is quite literally in our name,” said CEO Jon Kessler. “We are committed to growing and retaining female and other diverse talent at all levels, which is an important component of our efforts to be leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Women now hold 53% of our manager-level and executive roles at HealthEquity, and 63% of all teammates are women. In 2019, HealthEquity launched Elevate – an internal women’s business forum designed to empower women and their peers to elevate their lives and careers through connection, education and inspiration. Elevate’s goal is to address relevant issues and assist women in advancing their careers and building their networks. Elevate hosted several Women in Leadership panels focused on overcoming career challenges.



HealthEquity has also been included in the Corporate Equality Index as a top company for LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The Corporate Equality Index, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, is the nation’s foremost benchmarking report on measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.



“We encourage our teammates to bring their whole, authentic selves to work,” said Natalie Atwood, HealthEquity executive vice president of people. “Our Purple culture is based on the belief that we treat each other with kindness, respect, empathy and equality. We strive to make HealthEquity a remarkable place to work—enhanced by diversity of thought, culture, orientation, identity and experience. We are also strongly committed to our non-discrimination and non-harassment policies.”

Data from the Corporate Equality Index tells the story of nearly two decades of year-over-year growth in the adoption of critical policies and practices indicative of our commitment to equality. The 2022 Corporate Equality Index assesses each organization within four categories, including non-discrimination policies and practices, equitable employment benefits, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

HealthEquity’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has come to life as passionate team members meet on a regular basis to address current events, provide education to team members and leaders, plan recognition and celebration of diverse cultures, and discuss opportunities to further the mission of continuing diverse, equitable and inclusive practices to enhance understanding and awareness of all teammates. From speaker series to team member panels to company-wide “Connections” (affinity) groups, the Created Equal team is taking key steps to foster a respectful, inclusive, and diverse environment at HealthEquity where everyone can thrive.

HealthEquity has recently received additional recognition, including ranking in the 2022 Top Workplace USA list and on Glassdoor’s Top CEO list. For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei . For more information on the Gender-Equality Index, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/gei .

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer directed benefits for more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

