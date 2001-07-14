ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the launch of MarketingOS, a new account-based marketing (ABM) platform that aligns sales and marketing teams in a unified system powered by ZoomInfo’s world-class business-to-business (B2B) data.

MarketingOS helps demand generation and ABM teams target and convert leads into buyers through insight-driven orchestration and personalized engagement across multiple channels, including display and social advertising, email, SMS, and more. MarketingOS also turns websites into digital storefronts—through enriched forms, unique visitor tracking, and human-first chat experiences—to help improve on-site conversion and to tighten the relationship with sales.

“Our comprehensive B2B database is the key differentiator that sets MarketingOS apart from other ABM solutions,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “ZoomInfo’s unique data science algorithms allow marketers to connect with the right prospects at precisely the right time. No other solution on the market combines the power of data-driven insights and marketing-optimized workflows like ZoomInfo’s MarketingOS.”

MarketingOS is one of four platforms that comprise RevOS, ZoomInfo’s modern operating system for revenue professionals, which was also unveiled today. A unified system for sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting teams, RevOS delivers the data, insights, software, and integrations needed by businesses and professionals to achieve their growth potential in a new insight-driven era of digital selling.

SalesOS, OperationsOS, and RecruitingOS, which are also now available to customers, complete ZoomInfo’s RevOS. This system empowers businesses to consistently engage with the right people at the right companies at the right time with relevant messages. RevOS features a unified login and app administration experience, with all apps and tools launched and managed from a single dashboard to give users at-a-glance information regarding their campaigns. Users can switch between applications effortlessly, allowing for seamless workflows between RevOS applications.

Marketers typically fail because the data in most ABM platforms is both inaccurate and incomplete. Current ABM solutions are designed to leverage companies’ own first-party data, which exists in their customer relationship management or marketing automation systems. Without quality data, marketers pour advertising dollars at the wrong prospects and companies, and, as a result, deliver fruitless leads to sales and waste time and resources. With ZoomInfo’s best-in-class data and intelligence at its foundation, MarketingOS enables marketers to effectively reach target accounts and drive qualified leads for sales.

Using MarketingOS, marketers can run display and social advertising campaigns through ZoomInfo’s proprietary demand-side platform and social integrations to target specific professionals, job titles, levels, or functions at in-market accounts exhibiting buyer intent. MarketingOS also features an in-market predictive score that ranks where prospects are in their buying journeys, informing how and when marketers should engage with prospects based on their ranking and helping them to prioritize their outbound efforts on prospects who are most likely to convert.

Additionally, MarketingOS gives teams ongoing monitoring of their entire universe of prospect and customer accounts, helps them cleanse and manage their marketing database effectively, and surfaces the best audiences based on fit, intent, and engagement. With ZoomInfo’s unparalleled contact data and intelligence, hyper-targeted campaigns can engage high-value accounts and buyers based on ideal customer criteria using 300-plus company attributes that reveal timely business needs and insights.

For more information, visit the MarketingOS+landing+page. Read Henry Schuck’s blog+post to learn more about ZoomInfo’s vision for RevOS.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005490/en/