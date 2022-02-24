Varonis to Host Inaugural Data-First Forum: A Virtual Event for CISOs & Security Professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS) invites cybersecurity professionals to its inaugural Data-First Forum virtual event, The Hackers & The CISO: Mindset, Methods, & Mayhem, on February 24, 2022 at noon ET.



During this interactive panel discussion, attendees will hear from top experts—CEO of SocialProof Security and friendly hacker Rachel Tobac, security engineer and pentester Davin Jackson, and TAG Cyber CEO and former CISO Ed Amoroso.

The panel will cover topics that include:

The methods behind social engineering attacks and what pentesters look for when hunting for data.

Why modern attacks are more destructive and how security professionals can adapt.

How SaaS applications and collaboration tools make security more complex and increase risk.

Practical advice on building and evolving your security program to stay in front of emerging threats.

Register for the virtual event and learn more: The Hackers & The CISO: Mindset, Methods, & Mayhem.

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022, at noon ET.

The virtual event kicks off Varonis' Data-First Forum series, where security professionals who care about keeping their valuable data secure can hear about the latest best practices for putting their data first. Sign up for the event and receive updates on future events in the series.

