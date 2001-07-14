The NFL+Alumni+Legends+Party presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, will be hosted by Super Bowl Champion Rob+Gronkowski on February 11 at the historic Avalon nightclubin Hollywood. Special guest appearances will include NFL legends Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice and Doug+Flutie in addition to musical performances by rap legend Flo+Rida and DJ+Kim+Lee from the Netflix show “Bling Empire.”

“I’m honored to partner with USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures and the NFL Alumni Association to host the Legends Party, bringing guests a night of excitement and celebration in honor of the big game,” said Rob Gronkowski. “It has been two years since Flo Rida and I hung out at Gronk beach, so I am really looking forward to hosting the party where he will be performing.”

"I'm excited to ​attend alongside some of the best NFL players ahead of the big game," said Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Famer. "​I look forward to celebrating this year's teams alongside Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice and Doug Flutie, USA TODAY Network Ventures and the NFL Alumni. With an incredible lineup of performances and special appearances, this event will be an unforgettable night for attendees.”

This one-of-a-kind experience will have a limited number of tickets available to the public. Ticket options include General Admission, Legendary VIP and Premier Table Packages available for purchase while supplies last at legendsparty.com. Each ticket purchase includes premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres, musical performances and red-carpet photo opportunities. An online auction hosted during the event will benefit NFL+Alumni+Caring+For+Kids. All guests must be over the age of 21 to attend and will be required to comply with all L.A. County COVID protocols.

“Los Angeles is the epicenter of entertainment, and our NFL Alumni Legends Party adds to the allure as the #1 Big Game event experience to kick off the game-day weekend,” said Jason Taylor, President, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. “We’re excited to transition back to live events and partner with the NFL Alumni Association and Rob Gronkowski to provide Hollywood with our most epic event to date."

“The NFL Alumni are excited to continue our relationship with the Legends Party, Ron Foster of Global+Sports+Management and USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures,” said Beasley Reece, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. “The Legends Party not only brings an exclusive and enjoyable level of entertainment to the Big Game week, but more importantly, brings awareness and fundraising for our Caring for Kids initiative.”

Sponsors of the NFL Alumni Legends Party who will provide signature beverages for guests include Tres+Gen+Tequila%2C Knob+Creek+Bourbon%2C Courvoisier+Cognac%2C ONE+ROQ+Vodka%2C Acqua+Panna and Perrier%26reg%3B.

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures will continue to leverage sporting events with Legends branded experiences celebrating renowned athletes across the country. By embracing the biggest sporting events of the year, Legends parties create cultural moments to further engage the communities we serve. Upcoming events include Golfweek and College Football Legends Parties.

To learn more about the NFL Alumni Legends Party presented by USA TODAY, please visit legendsparty.com.

